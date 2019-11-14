University launches anxiety module to prepare students for work

A university for trainee lawyers is launching a “controlling anxiety” module to prepare students for the world of work.

BPP University Law School will also offer courses on “mindfulness on the go” and “managing your sleep” from the end of the month.

Jo-Anne Pugh, director of programme design and development at BPP Law School, told the Telegraph the new courses are part of a series of initiatives to boost wellbeing and mental health services at the university.

It follows research published earlier this year by the junior lawyers division of the Law Society, which showed stress and mental health issues among young lawyers are on the rise.

Almost half (48%) said they had experienced poor mental health, a 10% increase from the year before.

Meanwhile, 93% of respondents said they felt stressed, with almost a quarter of them feeling severely or extremely stressed.

“It wasn’t that long ago when mental wellbeing in the law was barely discussed,” said Pugh. “The profession has moved on and all law schools must also do the same.”

She added that strategies for good mental wellness will be embedded within all BPP’s legal education and training to help prepare and support students for both study and their later working lives.