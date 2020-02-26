Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Unaffordable housing ‘causing mental health problems’

Housing stress is a major worry for many people, says commission
Emily Perryman 26th February 2020

Unaffordable housing in Britain is a serious strain on people’s mental health and a barrier to having a better life, the Affordable Housing Commission has warned.

A YouGov poll for the commission found 13% of people said their mental health has been negatively affected by their housing situation.

This rose to 25% of those living in unaffordable housing – where rent or mortgage equal more than a third of their total household income.

The poll also found that of those parents with grown up children living at home, 24% do not expect them to be able to move out. Overall, one in 10 adults now live with family or friends.

Lord Richard Best, chair of the Affordable Housing Commission, warned that the housing system is hindering millions of people.

“We need a fundamental rethink and structural change to rebalance it and ensure it works now and for future generations,” he argued.

The commission’s recommendations will be published in March 2020.

