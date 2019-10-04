Six in 10 employees ‘anxious and worried’ due to huge workloads

Seven in 10 struggle to switch off at the end of the working day

Millions of British workers believe the stress of their job has had a negative effect on their mental health, a survey suggests.

A poll of 2,000 employees revealed six in 10 feel tired, anxious and worried because of huge workloads and long hours.

Unpleasant colleagues or clients, a tough commute and the feeling of having to rush work through were also cited as common work-related stress-triggers.

Almost seven in 10 struggle to switch off at the end of the working day and find this affects their overall mood and happiness.

Although 59% of those suffering say their boss is understanding and 63% feel well supported by colleagues, friends and family, 61% feel their workplace could do more to support those with mental health issues.

Just four in 10 believe their place of work has a mental health policy in place, or people qualified to help those with work related stress.

Geoffrey Dennis, chief executive of SPANA, an animal charity, said stress and ill-health in the working world is a very real thing, as more and more adults feel they have to deliver work at speed and under pressure.

“There doesn’t seem to be such a thing as a nine-to-five job, as workers are constantly taking work home with them, or staying on in the office at all hours to try and get everything done,” he added.

The study also found four in 10 adults have taken a day off work due to stress.