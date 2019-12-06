Personalised wellbeing support needed ‘to avoid age stereotyping’

Personalised, long-term and one-to-one support is needed to unify health and wellbeing programmes and ensure employers avoid the pitfalls of stereotyping employees by age, RedArc has claimed.

There are currently up to five different generations in today’s workplaces, and forecasts suggest that by 2032 the number of over 65s in the workplace will treble to three million.

RedArc said many employers try to tailor age-appropriate support but in doing so they run the risk of making assumptions about the needs of their staff.

For example, they might assume workers born before 1945 are affected by musculoskeletal issues, impaired mobility, serious diseases, social isolation and pensions, whereas Generation Z suffer mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, body-image concerns and debt.

“This may be accurate for some but not for all, and runs the risk of the employer only making support available for the conditions that it has ring-fenced as being age-specific,” the nurse adviser service warned.

Christine Husbands, managing director of RedArc Nurses, said although the fragility of the human body does to some extent determine what wellbeing support is needed at different life stages, employers must be very careful not to make sweeping assumptions about the wellbeing needs of staff based on their age.

“Even when two employees of the same generation present with the same health problem, an identical solution may not suit them both and tailored support may be the only way to meet their needs,” she explained.

Employers can access tailored support either directly from a provider or more commonly via the added-value benefits inherent within insurances such as group protection and medical insurance.

Tailored support for should include expertise to identify what would most help and might include mindfulness apps, financial education, eco-activities, or support for a specific illness. It can also include the back-up of one-to-one counselling and therapies, should extra support be required, RedArc said.