Well-being at work has taken on a whole new meaning in recent weeks, with a mass influx of employees working from home under extraordinary conditions. It has left organisations with an astonishing and unprecedented duty of care – how can they best support employees who are working remotely (possibly for the first time), dealing with disrupted daily routines and physical isolation, and potentially experiencing more than a little worry and anxiety?

From two global surveys we recently commissioned about ‘the business of health’, it would seem that this is going to be quite a challenge for some companies. One of the most surprising results that came out of these surveys was that, before the COVID-19 outbreak, 70% of employers believed that they provided good access to programmes that support health and well-being. Unfortunately, just 23% of employees thought the same. And while 82% of workers across the globe were concerned that mental health issues could one day impact their ability to work, only a quarter believed that their company provided good support for potential conditions. That’s quite a gap.

These statistics highlight how important it is for businesses to stay in touch with what’s actually happening on the ground, and never has this been more relevant than now. Once seen as a ‘nice-to-have’ bonus, we’ve known for some time that comprehensive health and well-being programmes are increasingly linked to employee performance. In fact, research shows that the provision of these benefits has a direct impact on job satisfaction, engagement and retention. Yet, if the aim is to empower people to take charge of their mental, emotional and physical health at work, there was clearly considerable work to be done before the coronavirus outbreak – and substantially more to be done at the moment.

In my recent article about mental and emotional resilience, I covered some practical ways in which people can adapt to the uncertainties of our current predicament, such as staying connected, optimistic and purposeful. From a corporate point of view, however, these strange times call for something of a culture shift. It can be a big ask for leaders, particularly if they haven’t previously experienced working with remote teams, but as with any type of culture change, the only way to effectively implement change is to model it from the top down.

Here are some strategies that can help managers support their teams, offer reassurance and embed new behaviours to help embrace the new normal:

Inspire psychological safety. It’s highly likely that some members of your team are feeling scared and vulnerable at the moment due to the ambiguities we’re all facing, so now is the time for leaders to be empathetic, clear, communicative and available. Being realistically optimistic about work, life and how the two might blend together in the short-term is the kind of positive outlook that is contagious. Also, encourage your team to open up and express whatever is worrying them, without fear of judgement or negative repercussions. Simply listening can be hugely helpful.

Keep teams engaged. With so much going on that is out of our control, it can be tricky for people to fully concentrate on their work. Yet being completely engaged in a task – and ‘in flow’, when an activity absorbs you to the point that time flies by, – can bring a sense of calm and focus that elevates our feelings of well-being.Be wary of micro-managing, but do check in regularly with individuals to see how they are progressing on projects. And bear in mindyou might need to manage your own expectations about how workloads are managed – flexibility will be especially appreciated by any parents who are also supervising their children’s distance learning while schools are shut.

Look out for signs of struggle. Keep an eye on how isolation and loneliness might be affecting people, particularly if they aren’t used to working remotely or if they live alone. We’re sociable creatures and the risk is that feeling cut off can lead to depressive symptoms. If your team is particularly large, you might like to consider a ‘buddy’ system. Stay as connected as you can by using online options that allow you to see each other face-to-face whenever possible, and consider rotating who chairs each meeting. It can really make a difference to people feeling involved even though they are physically distanced.

Ensure resources are easily accessible. Now is the time to publicise the different options available as part of your corporate wellness scheme. Check in with your EAP plan and any additional support your health insurer may be providing such as mindfulness apps or access to virtual coaching, counselling or other health services. Then send regular round-ups and reminders about what is on offer, as well as links for convenience. And as a leader if you decide to try a resource, talk about your experience so your team know it’s ok to try it for themselves.