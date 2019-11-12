NHS cancels thousands of mental health appointments for children

Thousands of mental health appointments for young people have been cancelled by the NHS, figures show.

An analysis by the charity Mind found that in the past year the NHS in England has cancelled 175,000 appointments in Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) – an overall increase of 25% compared to the previous year.

The charity said the numbers suggest that although services are seeing more young people than ever, the system is struggling to handle the level of demand with cancellations by the provider making up nearly one in five of all missed appointments.

The same period saw a 10% increase in the number of CAMHS appointments to 429,000. However, almost one in 10 of these additional appointments were cancelled.

The figures come after Mind recently warned three in five young people have experienced a mental health problem or are close to someone who has. Only three in 10 young people with a mental health problem were able to access specialist mental health services last year.

Vicki Nash, head of policy and campaigns at Mind, said too often young people only get help once they reach crisis point.

“Half of all mental health problems have been established by the age of 14 but if we can enable our young people to seek and receive support as early as possible, we could drastically improve the situation,” she stated.