MetLife trains mental health first aiders

Staff can spot signs of mental health issues among colleagues

MetLife UK is training mental health first aiders throughout its business as it increases investment in mental wellness support for staff and customers.

The group protection provider has trained 16 mental health first aiders at its Brighton office, enabling them to spot signs of mental health issues among colleagues, offer them initial help and guide them towards support.

Many of the staff are customer-facing employees, which MetLife said could potentially help benefit customers too.

Other mental health initiatives include launching financial wellness training sessions for staff, running mental health awareness courses for managers and providing mindfulness courses to staff.

Dominic Grinstead, managing director at MetLife UK, said: “Mental wellness is a key focus for MetLife, offering support to customers through early claims intervention.”

The six-week mindfulness courses have been running since last year and over 60 members of staff have participated.