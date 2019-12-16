Lloyds of London publishes trans and non-binary inclusion guide

Lloyd’s of London has published a guide to the inclusion of trans and non-binary people for the insurance sector.

The guide offers advice and resources to people working in insurance about how to foster a stable emotional work environment for trans and non-binary colleagues.

It comes after a survey by the group found nearly 500 people working in the insurance market have either suffered or observed sexual harassment in the past 12 months.

Marc McKenna-Coles, head of diversity and inclusion at Lloyd’s of London, said in a foreword to the guide that the insurance market was “commonly conceived as being traditional in outlook”.

“One of the secondary threads of our research was confusion and lack of knowledge on behalf of managers and colleagues over how to handle the situation and, with the best intentions in the world, how to make it all ‘work right’ for all parties,” he said.

The guide, produced in partnership with Global Butterflies, which helps businesses improve their understanding of issues relating to trans and non-binary people, includes advice on issues such as language, including how to ask someone which pronouns they prefer to use to describe themselves.

Managers are advised to help make colleagues feel welcome by including their own pronouns in email signatures.

It also offers thoughts on how to be an effective ally to trans and non-binary people, including by speaking out against transphobic behaviour.

According to the document, the proportion of colleagues who identify as trans or non-binary could rise from about 4% to as high as 20%, as younger people, many of whom reject gender binaries, join the workforce.

Suki Sandhu, the founder and chief executive of the diversity consultancy Involve, told the Guardian: “It’s fantastic to see Lloyds of London proactively supporting and celebrating their trans and non-binary employees. Guides such as this are a huge step in the right direction for creating inclusive and diverse organisations, and means employees can be comfortable bringing their true selves to work.”