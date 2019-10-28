Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Insurance event aims to encourage women to talk about money

Insurance professionals will take part in online chats and meetings
Emily Perryman 28th October 2019

The Insuring Women’s Futures initiative, which is led by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII), is holding an event on 21 November that aims to get as many women talking about money as possible.

Earlier this year, Insuring Women’s Futures issued a challenge to more than 1,000 volunteers, including insurance professionals and financial advisers, to speak to at least 10 women about how they can improve their financial wellbeing during Talk Money Week (18-22 November 2019).

As well as the face-to-face meetings, on 21 November Insuring Women’s Futures wants women to join conversations taking place on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn under the hashtags #femalemoney #InsuringFutures #MakeEachMomentCount.

Insurance professionals will be online to take part in these conversations, explain the financial perils and pitfalls that women face, and flag organisations that can help women overcome these problems.

Sian Fisher, chief executive of the CII, plus other experts from the insurance profession, will be online to share their own experience of financial perils and pitfalls plus what they did to make sure they weren’t worse off because they are female.

“For women to take action to improve their financial futures, we need to get women to understand and talk about the financial perils and pitfalls they face because of their gender,” said Fisher. “On 21 November I will share my experience and I hope others will join me. We can learn so much from each other by sharing the problems we face and how we overcome them.”

