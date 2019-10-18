Generali launches mental health navigator tool

Generali UK has launched mental health navigator service to its group income protection (GIP) policy.

Available at no extra cost, the Best Doctors Mental Health Navigator from Teladoc Health offers expert assessment and signposting to services by mental health clinicians. This aims to reduce pressure on line managers and mental health first aiders while improving outcomes for individuals and businesses.

It also provides mental health condition and treatment reviews for anyone who wants a better understanding of an existing condition or prescribed programme.

The announcement follows roll-outs of the Best Doctors Mental Health Navigator in Canada and Australia.

The service will be fully integrated into Generali’s care pathways, which may be tailored to individual employee requirements and include access to an employee assistance programme; vocational rehabilitation; psychotherapy services; cancer recovery services; chronic fatigue and pain specialists; physiotherapy; cognitive behavioural therapy; specialist dietetics; absence and return to work case management; and conflict resolution and mediation services.

Colin Hawes, head of claims at Generali Employee Benefits UK, said businesses and employees are currently bombarded with a confusing array of mental health support services, while pressure is increasingly being placed on line managers and mental health first aiders to identify problems and appropriately signpost to relevant and useful solutions.

“It’s an incredibly complex landscape. In order to know where to turn, employees need to be first helped by mental health trained clinicians to understand the problem,” he stated.

Dominic Howard, director of Teladoc Health Europe, said the service can deliver employees the support they need on their terms, filling a critical gap in access to mental healthcare services for whatever issue they may be struggling with.