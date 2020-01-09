Generali extends EAP support services

Generali UK Employee Benefits has extended its employee assistance programme (EAP) support services.

Provided by LifeWorks, the EAP now offers additional ways to access expert counselling support. As well as telephonic counselling and self-referral for up to 6 face-to-face sessions per issue, support is also available via video conferencing.

Digital counselling programmes can also be accessed directly through the app and website, focusing on areas such as anxiety, stress and grief.

The full range of counselling services is available to all employees – not just for the group income protection insured.

The EAP also offers a personalised wellbeing newsfeed. Employees select their areas of interest – physical, emotional, financial or social – and then tailored three-minute content (from articles to videos, calculators and tools) appear in a dedicated page on their newsfeed.

Employees also get up to 3% savings via digital gift cards as well as savings on their weekly grocery shopping and lifestyle offers such as an average of 25% off cinema tickets.

Generali is also making available its Wellbeing Investment Matching initiative to help employers part or fully fund any additional enhanced services from LifeWorks where a specific need is identified. These include digital and telephonic physical health coaching; participation-driven rewards incentives; health risk assessments; enhanced perks; and tailored support for HR on establishing and analysing key metrics.

Simon Thomas, director at Generali UK Employee Benefits, claimed the EAP is as comprehensive as standalone variants and is part of an integrated pathway of support which includes mental health diagnostics, second opinion services and rehabilitation.