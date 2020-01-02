Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Gambling-related hospital admissions up 28% in three years

Problem gambling is linked to mental health issues
Emily Perryman 2nd January 2020

The number of gambling-related admissions to hospital reached 379 in 2018/19 – a rise of 28% in just three years.

The figures from NHS Digital reveal the north-west had the greatest number of admissions over the past year, followed by London.

About a sixth of those admitted to hospital across England, Scotland and Wales were under 25, the Guardian reports.

The figures do not include patients who were diagnosed in a primary care setting, or who attended hospital as an outpatient.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, warned earlier this year that the links between problem gambling and stress, depression and mental health problems are growing.

According to the Gambling Commission, there are around 340,000 adult problem gamblers in the UK – or 0.7% of the population.

