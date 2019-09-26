Fostering charity adopts RedArc’s stress support service

RedArc has been appointed by The Fostering Network, the UK’s largest fostering charity and membership organisation, to deliver a stress support service for its members.

Legal Insurance Management, a specialist in the legal expenses and assistance marketplace, arranged the partnership as part of The Fostering Network’s legal expenses insurance policy.

The charity’s 34,000 foster carer households will now be able to access stress support from RedArc in addition to the legal helpline.

The service will include access to a dedicated personal nurse adviser for the foster carer and their relatives, guidance on navigating the UK health and social care networks, support in researching appropriate counsellors, provision of reading material to give more information on a condition, and guidance and advice on maintaining positive wellbeing.

James Foyle, head of member services at The Fostering Network, said its members undertake a vital role looking after children and young people but this can be extremely challenging.

“Having RedArc’s additional support, be it a listening ear or helping to access local services, can make the difference to our foster carer members being able to carry on in their role,” he added.

Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc Nurses, said foster caring is often a long-term and challenging commitment, and the mental health of the carer needs to be protected. “In-keeping with its ethos, we’re delighted to have been appointed as an extension of The Fostering Network’s community in ensuring these selfless individuals have someone to turn to if stress takes its toll,” she stated.