Brits more satisfied with life and less anxious

Adults in the UK are more satisfied with life and less anxious than they were six years ago, official figures show.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveals average life satisfaction has risen by 3.4% since 2013, with the largest improvement recorded in London, at 4.6%.

Over the same period, average anxiety ratings have improved by 5.3%, with the North West seeing the largest improvement of 9.7%.

In the past 12 months, there has been very little change in the ratings of personal wellbeing measures. The only slight improvement was in the average rating of happiness, which increased slightly across the UK from 7.52 to 7.56, measured on a scale from 0 to 10.

People in Northern Ireland gave better average ratings for life satisfaction, feelings that things done in life are worthwhile and happiness than people in England, Scotland or Wales.

Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance, said there is plenty to be optimistic about, with unemployment levels at a record low and job security being relatively stable.

However, he said that even in the best of times, personal and family finances remain a major source of concern for people up and down the country.

“If left unchecked, this can lead to a toxic cocktail of mental health issues, including anxiety and depression,” he warned. “Employers should be prepared to act when times get tough to support their staff and they should start by looking at their benefits package.”