AXA PPP launches mental health app for large employers

AXA PPP healthcare has launched a mental health app for large employers through a private medical insurance distribution deal with Thrive Therapeutic Software.

The app is available to AXA PPP private medical insurance clients who employ 200 or more employees.

Thrive offers people a range of insights and supports relaxation methods such as meditation, mindfulness and sleep improvement. It also delivers cognitive behavioural therapy through a structured programme that teaches basic skills for better understanding and ability to manage emotions, behaviour and thoughts.

If users need additional help, the app will signpost them to suitable support.

Tracy Garrad, AXA PPP healthcare’s chief executive, said the app will significantly extend the support corporate clients can bring to their workforces.

She added that many employers are still grappling with the complexities of identifying and supporting employees with mental health issues at an early stage and preventing them from arising in the first place. “We’re confident the addition of Thrive to our corporate offering will play a big part in helping employers to enhance the support they bring to their employees’ wellbeing,” she said.