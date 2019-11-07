Almost half of sandwich carer workers struggling with mental health

Employees who are sandwich carers – looking after children and older relatives – are struggling to manage their responsibilities at home and at work, a poll suggests.

The OnePoll survey of 1,000 employees found 47% said that juggling their responsibilities had a negative impact on their mental health.

Women, who are twice as likely as men to be sandwich carers, are feeling the strain more with 52% saying their mental health has been affected.

Young carers, those aged 25 to 34 years, are also finding the demands difficult with 51% claiming their mental health has been negatively impacted. BHSF, which commissioned the survey, said younger employees tend to be in more junior roles and typically have less freedom to work flexibly and manage their workload.

Those working in London are feeling the strain the most, with 56% saying that being in their situation has affected their mental health adversely. Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF, said employers should take a holistic approach which not only provides employees with access to mental health support but also takes into account the pressures causing their ill-health.