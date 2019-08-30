A third of workers are actively looking for a more flexible job

work life

More than a third (37%) of UK workers are actively looking for a new job with more flexibility, a poll suggests.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by KnowYourMoney.co.uk, reveals 71% of UK workers consider flexible working (in term of hours and location) as important to their job satisfaction.

However, half cannot work remotely when they want or need to, and 46% have no flexibility in the hours they work.

The poll shows 29% of full-time workers have left a job in the past 12 months because they wanted a role that offered greater flexibility, and 37% are currently looking for a new job for this reason.

Meanwhile, 45% of workers find it harder now than in the past to detach themselves from their jobs because they receive work emails on their smartphone 24/7.

A further 42% do not feel their employer supports or cares about their mental health and 32% are unhappy with their current work-life balance.

Nic Redfern, director of KnowYourMoney.co.uk, said the research shows many workers feel their employers have not yet caught up with the flexible working trend.

“Evidently, organisations are at risk of losing talented staff if they cannot provide more flexible structures, whether that’s relaxing the set offices hours, allowing employees to work from home, or even offering the option of a four-day week,” Redfern added. “Ultimately, technology shouldn’t increase employees’ stress level by preventing them to switch off, but instead should be embraced to create new opportunities for people to achieve a better work-life balance.”