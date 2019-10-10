Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
A quarter of workers ‘too afraid’ to tell boss about mental health problems

Nearly half say their anxieties affect their work performance
Emily Perryman 10th October 2019

A quarter of Brits are too afraid to tell their employer that they are suffering with poor mental health, with a further 39% claiming their boss would not care.  

The poll by CV-Library of 2,000 professionals also reveals a third (33%) of Brits fear they would be judged unfairly if they told their boss about their concerns, while 29.7% believe their employer is unapproachable.  

In addition, over a quarter (29%) said they feel anxious about key aspects of their jobs, including the potential of being fired (31%), neglecting personal relationships because of work (29%), their boss (19%), public speaking (18.5%) and giving presentations (17.3%).

Lee Biggins, founder and CEO of CV-Library, said there is no better time than the present for employers to focus on addressing mental health in the workplace and to take further steps to ease employees’ concerns.

“Every workplace has different needs, so a one-size-fits-all approach won’t work when it comes to mental health,” he stated. Nearly half (47.2%) of Brits claimed their anxieties affect their performance in the workplace, with 55% feeling constantly stressed, 47.5% worrying about failure and 35.8% being less likely to take on new challenges due to self-doubt.   

