A quarter of sandwich carers in London ‘can’t cope’

More than half say it has affected their physical and mental health

Sandwich carers – people who look after children and their relatives – are struggling to cope with the burden of juggling caring responsibilities alongside their job, research shows.

The survey of 1,000 employees from BHSF reveals that of those based in London, 56% said they often find managing their responsibilities hard, with 24% admitting that it is always too much to cope with.

This compares with one in six sandwich carer employees across the UK as a whole who said their responsibilities are always too much to cope with.

BHSF said the difference could be explained by the fact that employees in London typically have longer commutes and the population tends to be more transient. This means Londoners are more likely to live further away from extended family members who can provide extra support.

Of those employees based in London, 59% said having caring responsibilities has affected their physical health, and 56% claimed it has had an impact on their mental health.

Brian Hall, chief commercial officer at BHSF, said employees are in desperate need of support that extends beyond the workplace and can be accessed as and when they need it.

“Because the needs of the workforce are so varied, employers should consider wellbeing benefits that bring together multiple resources and access to specialists,” he added.