A quarter of Brits ‘too busy’ to see a doctor about mental health

A quarter of British adults claim they are too busy to see a medical professional regarding their mental health, a poll shows.

The survey of 2,200 people suggests the so-called January Blues result in a third (32%) experiencing a decline in enjoyment and satisfaction at work.

Another quarter find themselves regularly cancelling plans more often so they don’t have to interact with other people and a same proportion find even basic functions like sleeping and showering more difficult in January.

Gerard Barnes, chief executive depression treatment specialists of Smart TMS, which commissioned the poll, advised people to keep a watchful eye on their mental health and take an active role in improving their own health and happiness.

“However, if you have significant concerns over your mental health no matter what you do, we strongly encourage you to seek help and speak up,” he added.