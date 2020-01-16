Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

A quarter of Brits ‘too busy’ to see a doctor about mental health

Poll reveals impact of January Blues on people’s wellbeing
Emily Perryman 16th January 2020

A quarter of British adults claim they are too busy to see a medical professional regarding their mental health, a poll shows.

The survey of 2,200 people suggests the so-called January Blues result in a third (32%) experiencing a decline in enjoyment and satisfaction at work.

Another quarter find themselves regularly cancelling plans more often so they don’t have to interact with other people and a same proportion find even basic functions like sleeping and showering more difficult in January.

Gerard Barnes, chief executive depression treatment specialists of Smart TMS, which commissioned the poll, advised people to keep a watchful eye on their mental health and take an active role in improving their own health and happiness.

“However, if you have significant concerns over your mental health no matter what you do, we strongly encourage you to seek help and speak up,” he added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc