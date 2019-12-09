‘Hidden waits’ putting mental health patients at risk

Half wait over a month between their first and second therapy sessions

Patients with mental health problems are being left in limbo on “hidden” waiting lists by England’s NHS talking therapy service, an analysis reveals.

The service – Improving Access to Psychological Therapies (IAPT) – provides therapy to adults with conditions like depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

It starts seeing nine in 10 patients within the target time of six weeks, however this masks the fact many then face long waits for regular treatment.

According to the BBC analysis, half of patients waited over 28 days and one in six longer than 90 days between their first and second sessions in the past year.

The first session is usually a combination of an assessment and basic advice, and the second appointment marks the start of the core treatment sessions.

There is concern that the delays are leading to patients dropping out.

Data analysed by NHS England suggests there around 100,000 patients a year who drop out between the first and second appointment.

Marjorie Wallace, chief executive of the mental health charity Sane, said the fact that so many patients were facing these “hidden waits” was deeply concerning.

“We fear these delays may leave some people more at risk than they were before,” she warned. “During the period the person is being assessed as needing help, their expectations are raised, only to be disappointed and lose faith that help is there. If that critical window passes, then it may be too late. Such experiences may trigger a patient into self-harm, or increase the risk they become suicidal.”

NHS England acknowledged there were pressures in the system and said it was now providing financial support to local services to cover the cost of training extra staff.

A spokesman said the service was still exceeding expectations, and helping hundreds of thousands overcome their problems.

He added that seven in 10 patients show a significant improvement in their condition, with half going on to recover so that they were no longer clinically classed as having a mental health problem.