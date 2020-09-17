Zurich is to introduce its digital health and wellbeing proposition LiveWell to Europe.

The provider said the move “ushers in a new era of life insurance with on-demand wellness advice and premium reductions for embracing a healthy lifestyle”.

The European launch follows the introduction of similar products in Asia Pacific and Australia.

A Zurich spokesman said the launch in Spain highlights Zurich’s commitment to accelerate its digital offerings and “reaffirms its goal to bring to market simple, innovative services and solutions that go beyond providing traditional insurance coverage”.

Helene Westerlind, CEO of Zurich WellCare, added: “With the LiveWell proposition, we are positioning the customer in the center of their health and wellbeing journey through unique offerings.

“Launching LiveWell in Spain is another step towards providing comprehensive, personalized and data-driven services to all our customers in EMEA. The propositions’ proven appeal makes clear that customers are embracing the benefits of this digital lifestyle service and coverage.”

LiveWell allows users to upload physical activity from wearable devices and gives advice about fitness, nutrition and preventing ill-health.

As a reward for engaging in healthy activity, Zurich offers reductions in life insurance premiums and discounts from various third-party providers. Community involvement, such as participation in a charity marathon, is another way to earn rewards, with Zurich encouraging its customers to do good together.

“We want to empower our customers to take action to improve their physical and mental wellbeing, while offering comprehensive life protection that provides additional support and peace of mind,” said Ms. Westerlind. “Our WellCare program combines these two elements in a digital format, giving consumers access to specialized health services and coaching through their mobile devices. It’s the breadth of the program that makes our WellCare proposition stand out from other offerings in the life insurance market.”

Unique health and wellness solutions by Zurich WellCare

Zurich created a dedicated WellCare business in July 2020 to accelerate the scaling of existing health and wellbeing solutions globally and provide its customers around the world with unique services and solutions that cater to their individual needs. With ‘prevention’ as one of the four key strategy pillars of Zurich WellCare, this newest launch further underscores Zurich’s efforts to help its customers take steps to improve their health and quality of life.

LiveWell is available in Spain through Zurich Klinc, the company’s on-demand mobile insurance platform, as part of its life insurance offerings ‘Vida de Zurich Klinc’.

Find the original article here.

Contact

Laura Worrall, Group Media Relations, Phone +41 (0)44 628 21 32, media@zurich.comZurich Insurance Group (Zurich) is a leading