yulife appoints head of broker distribution

Ex-Omnilife exec joins group risk start-up
Emily Perryman 13th September 2019
Group risk start up yulife has appointed Barry Waring as head of broker distribution. 

Waring (pictured) has spent the last nine years of his career as group risk sales manager at Omnilife Insurance Ltd, which recently exited the market.  

In his new role he will oversee the new broker distribution channel for yulife, and be tasked with developing relationships with key partners across the UK. 

Waring said yulife is answering a question that the group risk market has asked for many years but never answered. “How do we engage with the employee to help them value the employee benefits they receive not only at claim stage but throughout the life of the contract? Simply summed up in three words: protect, engage, reward.” 

