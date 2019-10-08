Why support services can be even more valuable than a pay-out

Support services available through protection plans – like Royal London’s Helping Hand service – can offer your clients something they might not expect. They can also help you build long-term, trusting client relationships.

The need for support during recovery

Research by Breast Cancer Care highlighted over 50% of people diagnosed with primary breast cancer struggle with anxiety following the end of their treatment. And nearly a third also struggle with depression.1 My mum was one of them.

When she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year, an intensive course of radiotherapy was recommended. Gruelling as this was, I know from conversations with her during this time that she at least felt reassured something was being done.

Where my mum struggled was afterwards, when her treatment ended. The care she received had been excellent but, once her treatment was over and the appointments became less frequent, she felt isolated. Was she expected to go home and return to ‘normal’? Breast Cancer Care’s research shows only 10% of people feel positive and ready to move on once discharged from hospital treatment.1

For my mum, going from one appointment to the next gave her something to focus on and work towards. It kept her busy.

We all thought she’d be overjoyed at not having to go to the hospital every day and be able to put it all behind her. But in reality, there was no big celebration, she was afraid and had a hundred questions.

Support services can provide vital care at times of need

These stats and my mum’s experience highlight the importance of the support services that are increasingly becoming available through protection plans. With Royal London’s Helping Hand service your clients are given access to a dedicated nurse from RedArc who can provide practical and emotional support, not only during their treatment but afterwards too. For as long as your client needs. The support Helping Hand nurses offer can include things like counselling to help manage stress and anxiety, or advice on how to manage the side effects of treatment.

What does this mean for you?

Helping Hand comes with all Royal London protection plans sold through a financial adviser and some customers have said that this service is even more valuable than the pay-out received from their plan. In fact, 100% of customers that used Helping Hand in 2018 rated the service good or excellent, which shows it really is invaluable.2

Offering your clients something they might not expect from a protection plan can help you build long-term, trusting relationships and demonstrate the value of your advice. Take a look at how Helping Hand has made a difference to Royal London customers.

