VitalityLife launches Dementia and FrailCare Cover Plus

VitalityLife has launched Dementia and FrailCare Cover Plus (DFCC+) in response to the growing issue of funding later life care.

It comes a year after the insurer launched Dementia and FrailCare Cover (DFCC) as an optional addition for people taking out Serious Illness Cover (SIC) with Optimisers.

DFCC+ will provide people with added financial security and support if they receive a dementia, Alzheimer’s or Parkinson diagnosis, suffer a stroke or experience general frailty.

It follows the same design as DFCC, but with an additional premium payable from the start of the plan. The policy offers a greater level of cover by allowing up to 100% of remaining SIC to be converted into DFCC following the end of SIC policy and 10% of remaining life cover converted into funeral cover.

More than two thirds of eligible policies have opted to add DFCC to their SIC from its introduction last year.

Deepak Jobanputra, managing director of VitalityLife, said the costs of care can be substantial, with a dementia sufferer receiving little or no financial support from the state.

“Through our later life options and SuperCarers partnership we have developed a truly holistic approach to later life care. Not only do we provide members with financial benefits that help pay toward care costs if they suffer from later life conditions or frailty, we’re also giving them support in the immediate-to-short term for their loved ones, through access to the right information and advice connecting them with a suitable carer and give them discounted access to the care support they need,” he added.