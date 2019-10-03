VitalityLife halves protection policy paperwork

Move aims to make it easier for members to understand their plan

VitalityLife is reducing the length of its plan provisions by adopting a new modular approach.

Each member will only receive information that is directly relevant to the cover they have purchased.

There are also hyperlinks to relevant sections throughout the document.

Depending on the cover chosen, the number of pages and/or total word count in the new plan provisions will reduce by between 30% and 88% and over 50% on average.

VitalityLife’s deputy CEO Deepak Jobanputra said the digital-first approach makes it easier and quicker for members to navigate and understand their plan.

“Given the range of flexible options available with VitalityLife, it’s natural that our plan provisions can be extensive in order to accurately describe the cover we provide. Through the use of technology, our new personalised plan provisions will make it easier for members and advisers to navigate, plus reduce the environmental impact when plan provisions are printed,” he claimed.

Tom Conner, director at adviser Drewberry, said research shows that a key reason for not taking out protection is the perceived complexity of the product, so anything that reduces complexity and tailors documentation to specific clients is a big step in the right direction.

The updated plan provisions are available with all new VitalityLife and VitalityLife Essentials Plans, and will be rolled out to Vitality’s Mortgage Plan, Business Protection Plan and Relevant Life Plan in the future.