Vitality launches musculoskeletal physio service and carer advice line

Health and life insurer Vitality has launched a musculoskeletal (MSK) physiotherapy service, carer advice and discounted health screening for its members.

The physio service is being provided in partnership with independent physiotherapy service Ascenti.

The digital physiotherapy service, PhysioCare, will be fully integrated with Ascenti’s patient workflow system, enabling Ascenti physiotherapists to provide Vitality members with video exercises, track their progress and adjust rehabilitation programmes accordingly.

Vitality members will be able to book appointments directly through the service, have virtual consultations with Ascenti clinicians and be able to carry out exercises at home.

All Vitality members and their immediate family now have access to the SuperCarers CareSolved proposition, which allows them to speak to a care expert to discuss options for themselves or a family member. They can then access care through a care booking service which matches people with the most relevant choice of providers, based on care needs, location and preferences.

All Health, Life and Invest members and their immediate family members will receive a discount of 20% off the first £1,000 of ongoing care booked via SuperCarers, rising to 20% off the first £3,000 of care for all Life members with Later Life Options (Dementia and FrailCare Cover and Dementia and FrailCare Cover Plus).

In addition, all eligible Vitality members will be able to receive savings of up to 80% on Bluecrest health screening tests at over 2,000 roaming clinics throughout the UK. Health screenings cover lung function, liver, kidney and heart disease, along with an overview of stroke risk, heart, artery and blood health.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive at Vitality, said the insurer wanted to simplify the way members can access services to support their own health and that of their families.

“Our new partners will help us to continue to provide transparent and accessible advice and screenings for our members, empowering them to make informed choices about their healthcare,” he added.