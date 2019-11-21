Vitality launches ‘cancer benefit booster’ for members

Launch is one of four new health and protection initiatives from the insurer

Insurer Vitality has launched a cancer benefit for members who are undergoing cancer treatment.

The Cancer Benefit Booster is a monthly income which supports additional living expenses incurred during cancer treatment.

It is available to members with a VitalityHealth Private Medical Insurance (PMI) plan and an eligible VitalityLife Serious Illness Cover (SIC) policy, who are undergoing treatment for cancer and claiming on either policy.

Claimants will receive £570 per month, plus the cost of their monthly PMI and life insurance premiums.

The Cancer Benefit Booster was announced as part of the introduction of Vitality Pink – a new initiative that directly rewards and unlocks additional value to members who hold both a VitalityHealth and VitalityLife policy.

Neville Koopowitz, chief executive at Vitality, said having cancer can be an incredibly difficult time for anyone and worrying about the cost of living with the disease can bring extra pressure.

“Through the introduction of our new Cancer Benefit Booster, we will be able to provide extra financial support, giving extra assurance and support when they may need it most,” he added.

VitalityLife has also made enhancements to its SIC policy by adding four new conditions, paying out earlier for 23 conditions where a member is included on an NHS waiting list for surgery, enhancing its children’s cover, and enhancing some of its existing definitions.

The four new conditions are severe sepsis, necrotising fasciitis, desmoid-type fibromatosis and myasthenia gravis.

Enhancements to children’s cover include adding cover for type 1 diabetes, a hospital benefit of £100 day which is paid from the 14th day onward (up to a maximum of £3,000), and a new total permanent disability definition which takes into account the nuances in assessing this condition in children.

VitalityHealth has also announced a new healthcare benefit for employers who do not have sufficient budget to offer all their employees with full PMI. The Vitality @ Work product provides access to benefits including physiotherapy, GP appointments and mental health support for Business Healthcare and Corporate Healthcare customers.

Clients who cover at least 10 of their employees with full PMI will be able to select Vitality@ Work for £7.50 per person per month for their wider workforce. The product will be available from early next year.