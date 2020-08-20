Biggest building society in Wales used to have single-tie arrangement with L&G

Principality Building Society – the largest building society in Wales – is to offer whole of market protection advice through a new partnership agreed with specialist firm Vita.

Prior to the deal, Principality, which is the sixth largest building society in the UK and has 53 branches and 17 agencies in Wales and the borders, had a single-tie deal with Legal & General.

The crowd – and the dragon – roars: Principality, the sixth largest building society in the UK, sponsors the Principality Stadium, the home of Welsh rugby

The new partnership will allow Principality’s members to seek expert protection advice from Vita’s advisers, which includes solutions to cover their mortgage, income, family and business.

Shaun Middleton, Head of Distribution, Retail and Agencies at Principality B uilding Society, said the organisation was “pleased” to be partnering with Vita to offer impartial advice to its members and customers.

He said: “As a mutual society, we believe its important to provide members with access to advice on safeguarding the future for their families and themselves, which in turn can give them some peace of mind.”

Paul Reed (right) set up Cardiff-based Vita with fellow Director Barry Pappin (left) ten years ago to support clients right across the UK

Paul Reed, Director at Vita, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Principality. We look forward to supporting their members by providing expert advice and sourcing market-leading insurance products, ensuring they have financial resilience against whatever life may throw at them.

“Both our values are very aligned in ensuring the customer is at the heart of all that we do, so this feels like a very natural fit for us.”