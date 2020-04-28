Employee benefits provider Unum has enhanced its Help@hand health and wellbeing app by fully integrating its Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) provided by LifeWorks.

The move comes as figures show that one in four (24%) SMEs want advice about supporting their employee’s wellbeing, and 38% of medium sized businesses want to know what their duties as employers are to their staff.

Unum said that the coronavirus pandemic can make accessing support and services more difficult, and remote healthcare services can help employers during this difficult time.

Its app, which is powered by Square Health, now provides employees and their families with access to the 24/7 EAP, ulimited live video consultations with UK-based remote GPs, mental health support “when it’s needed most”, personalised physiotherapy treatment and medical second opinions with a consultant

Unum is offering free access to Help@hand for businesses with less than 100 employees from 1st May–31st July, 2020 that have a Unum Critical Illness or Dental policy, including customers who hold one of these policies through Benni.

Businesses with less than 100 employees that have a Unum Group Income Protection policy can also extend Help@hand to their uninsured employees free of charge from 1st May–31st July, 2020 under this arrangement.