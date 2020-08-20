Unum, the group protection provider, has added two features to its employee assistance programme (EAP) for employers signed up to the LifeWorks Network and its Help@hand proposition.

The features, which are available to those who have subscribed to “LifeWorks with Perks” through the LifeWorks admin portal, include access to a Total Wellbeing Index.

Automatically available for all users from 1st October, the index is designed to help employers gain information on supporting employees to build resilience and stay connected to their work.

It also provides employees with mental, physical, financial and social assessments alongside tools and resources to support them with any areas that they need focus on, as well as generating organisational reports for employers.

Employers that are eligible to access the Total Wellbeing Index feature will have immeidate access to Unum’s CareNow programme, which offers eight interactive digital modules to support employees around issues including anxiety, relationships and communication. CareNow modules are based on (CBT) cognitive behavioural therapy principles and give employees control to access instant support.

Both services can be accessed via the Help@hand or LifeWorks app for those signed up to the LifeWorks Network.

LifeWorks Network access is only available for employers with a Unum Group Income Protection, Critical Illness Cover, Life Insurance or Sick Pay Insurance policy.