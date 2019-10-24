Top tips for engaging high health risk employees

Towergate Health & Protection has revealed its top tips on how to engage employees who are at higher risk of poor health.

The intermediary said wellbeing initiatives that are designed to keep the workforce healthy are often at risk of being used by employees already engaged with looking after their health – and not by those who could benefit from them the most.

Its first tip is to provide education and break down barriers. For instance, smokers that haven’t managed to kick the habit for decades may feel like there is no point in trying or that the damage has been done. However, those who quit by age 45 to 54 reduce their chance of dying early due to smoking by about two-thirds.

“It’s important to remind employees that it’s never too late to get on top of their health; and providing support, such as smoking-cessation programmes, can help them to finally lay a bad habit to rest,” Towergate said.

It also suggested breaking down barriers – such as those women face getting into exercise – by organising access to lunchtime park walks and fitness opportunities that represent all ages and abilities within the workforce.

Towergate recommends using DNA testing to provide employees with a highly personalised approach to improving their health and wellbeing. Swabs can enable advice on nutrition, fitness and Another tip is to keep on top of health regularly, for instance offering cash plans to encourage frequent trips to the dentist and optician. The intermediary added that employees may have been put off engaging in the medical world in the past due to lengthy waiting times. “Offering access to health screening and diagnostics to employees means they can access private tests quickly – allowing them to act on the results more swiftly if required,” it said.