TMA adds Holloway Friendly to protection panel

Members gain access to Holloway’s products and support services
Emily Perryman 7th January 2020

TMA Club has added income protection provider Holloway Friendly to its protection panel.

TMA members will have immediate access to Holloway Friendly’s range of solutions, including Short-term Income Protection, Purely Income Protection, Classic Plus and one2protect.

Members will have access to support services available via Holloway Friendly’s bespoke adviser educational platform, Kaleidoscope, which offers advice on improving and developing sales techniques and content that can count towards advisers’ annual CPD quota. 

Lisa Martin, development director at TMA, said income protection is becoming an increasingly important part of financial planning, particularly as the work patterns of consumers evolve.

“With the addition of Holloway Friendly, more of our advisers will be able to cater to this increasing consumer demand, as they’ll be equipped with a wider range of protection solutions to provide their clients with the safety net they’re looking for,” she added.

Gifford Clay, national account manager at Holloway Friendly, said the provider will be able to reach more brokers and provide them with the content and tools they need to support their clients.

