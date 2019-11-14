The Exeter joins PDG claims charter

Health and protection insurer The Exeter has joined the Protection Distributors Group’s (PDG) Claims Charter.

Launched in 2018, the PDG Claims Charter outlines a set of standard practices to focus on delivering a positive claims experience for customers.

Chartered companies must provide dedicated claims teams and proactively update customers every two weeks with regards to the status of their claim.

Queries must be responded to by the end of the next working day and claims must be supported by digital documentation to efficiently assess claims.

The Exeter is currently piloting iPipeline’s AlphaTrust digital claims technology, which means the insurer meets all of the criteria for the PDG Claims Charter. Customers and advisers benefit from a faster service with the ability to validate online claims forms.

Chris Pollard, chief operating officer at The Exeter, said the claims process is the most important area to deliver excellence for customers.

“We’re the first insurer in the UK to pilot iPipeline’s AlphaTrust technology, which we are confident will transform the claims process. Our customers want fast, efficient digital solutions, and the iPipeline technology will help us to deliver this for The Exeter’s customers,” he stated.

Alan Knowles, chair of the Protection Distributors Group, added: “The claims process needs to be straightforward and accessible for customers. The Exeter is now among those insurers that are fully compliant with the Protection Distributors Group Claims Charter and we hope to see more insurers follow.”