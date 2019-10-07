Technology ‘biggest growing cause of back pain’

Low back pain causes more disability than any other condition

Over two thirds (70%) of chiropractors have treated patients with injuries linked to sedentary lifestyle habits, such as screen time (78%), commuting (88%) and sitting for too long (93%), a survey reveals.

The study by the British Chiropractic Association (BCA) reveals technology has been found to have the biggest growing impact on people’s back health.

Lower back pain was revealed to be the most common complaint BCA members treat among their patients, as a growing number of people continue to replace regular exercise with sedentary habits.

Statistics from across the world suggest that low back pain causes more global disability than any other condition.

Disability due to back pain has risen by more than 50% since 1990.

Catherine Quinn, president of the BCA, said more people are spending more time being sedentary, whether that’s sat at a desk, watching TV or using tablets in the evening.

“Research shows us that this lack of physical activity is a major risk factor for lots of health concerns, including back pain, and that intensified efforts and initiatives are clearly needed to address the burden of low back pain as a public health problem,” she argued.

Regularly changing posture and remaining seated for no longer than 30 minutes at a time are a couple of ways to prevent or reduce pressure on the back. Research by Arthritis UK suggests physical activity can reduce the risk of developing join and back pain by 25%; a claim supported by the BCA with 68% of its members believing that exercise is the single most important element for maintaining good back health.