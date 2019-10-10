Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

Sugary drinks ‘increase risk of type 2 diabetes’

An extra 100ml a day for four years raises risk by 16%
Emily Perryman 10th October 2019

Brits are being urged to swap sugary drinks for healthier alternatives after a study found they increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in Diabetes Care Journal, suggests that if someone increases their sugary drink consumption by just 100ml a day over four years it will increase their risk of type 2 diabetes by 16%.

The researchers, who examined around 160,000 women and 35,000 men over a 26-year period, also found that swapping a sugary beverage with water, coffee or tea reduced a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 10%.

Previous studies have found that those with type 2 diabetes are more likely to suffer from oral health problems such as gum disease.

Dr Nigel Carter OBE, chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation, said the study adds to a wealth of strong scientific evidence which shows that sugary drinks are not only harmful to oral health but to wider health too.

“Furthermore, it highlights how even small changes to your diet can have a substantial impact on your diabetes risk,” he added.

On average, Brits consume 322 cans of sugary drinks a year, equating to roughly two litres a week.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc