Sugary drinks ‘increase risk of type 2 diabetes’

An extra 100ml a day for four years raises risk by 16%

Brits are being urged to swap sugary drinks for healthier alternatives after a study found they increase the risk of type 2 diabetes.

The study, published in Diabetes Care Journal, suggests that if someone increases their sugary drink consumption by just 100ml a day over four years it will increase their risk of type 2 diabetes by 16%.

The researchers, who examined around 160,000 women and 35,000 men over a 26-year period, also found that swapping a sugary beverage with water, coffee or tea reduced a person’s risk of type 2 diabetes by up to 10%.

Previous studies have found that those with type 2 diabetes are more likely to suffer from oral health problems such as gum disease.

Dr Nigel Carter OBE, chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation, said the study adds to a wealth of strong scientific evidence which shows that sugary drinks are not only harmful to oral health but to wider health too.

“Furthermore, it highlights how even small changes to your diet can have a substantial impact on your diabetes risk,” he added.

On average, Brits consume 322 cans of sugary drinks a year, equating to roughly two litres a week.