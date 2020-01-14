Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Square Health joins GRiD

Support services are becoming integral to group risk products
Emily Perryman 14th January 2020

Square Health, a provider of medical support services, has joined the group risk industry association GRiD.

It comes as embedded support services become increasingly popular and integral to group risk products.

The move is designed to help Square Health work more closely with the industry. 

Steve Casey, marketing director of Square Health, said the provider wants to be part of the debate on how added-value services are shaped, positioned and offered.

“GRiD’s first-class reputation in promoting group risk to employers, the industry and government is a key reason for us joining and we’re looking forward to working together,” he added. 

Members of GRiD benefit from access to consultation responses, networking events, pan-industry research and training. 

Steve Bridger, chairman of GRiD, said: “The bigger we are, the stronger we are, and we very much welcome the voices of all those working in our industry. We offer a warm welcome to Square Health and look forward to getting to know them better at our first members’ event at the end of January.”

