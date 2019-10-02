SimplyBiz adopts iPipeline’s SolutionBuilder

Firms using SimplyBiz’s services will get access to the protection sourcing tool

The SimplyBiz Group has adopted iPipeline’s protection sourcing solution, SolutionBuilder.

The research, quote and apply tool enables advisers to compare all protection needs within a responsive interface and share and review their options with clients.

SimplyBiz is offering all firms who use its service access to SolutionBuilder in order to help them grow and expand their protection business.

Martin Reynolds, chief executive of SimplyBiz, said SolutionBuilder will enable members to continue to produce good customer outcomes and futureproof their protection advice processes.

“Being able to highlight the risks of insufficient cover, or none at all, means advisers can tailor individual protection conversations to help encourage greater volumes of financial security,” he added.

Paul Yates, product strategy director for iPipeline, claimed SolutionBuilder offers the clarity and time-saving features advisers need to engage with and provide the most appropriate solutions for their customers. “Technology alone is not enough though,” he stated. “iPipeline is committed to supporting The SimplyBiz Group’s members on an ongoing basis to adopt and use our solutions to secure better customer outcomes.”