Self-employed work while ill ‘because they can’t get to a GP’

Six in 10 don’t have time to look after their health

Self-employed people are working while ill because they worry about arranging medical appointments during working hours, research suggests.

The survey of 2,000 people found 76% self-employed workers said they generally work even when they are unwell because they feel they cannot take time off.

A further 57% said they do not have time to look after their health and 71% believe the UK health service does not cater for people who cannot attend medical appointments in a standard 9am to 5pm day.

Debbie Bolton, head of customer operations and chief underwriter at AIG Life, said many self-employed people will keep working when they are ill because they can’t afford to lose out on jobs. In addition, it is a challenge to arrange appointments at a time to suit them.

“It’s really important that the self-employed and business owners make time to look after their health – their businesses, families and their livelihoods rely on them being well enough to work,” said Bolton. “If people want to enjoy a long life, it’s better to make time early on to check their health is ok as leaving it longer could mean they’re risking illnesses that could take longer to recover from.”

The poll found 64% of employed and self-employed workers believe video consultations by phone or tablet would be easier than face-to-face appointments.