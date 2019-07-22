Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Sedgwick appoints international head of marketing

Ndew role for former Chubb, Aon, AIG exec
Emily Perryman 22nd July 2019

Sedgwick has appointed Zoë Kay as its international head of marketing.

Kay – a Lloyd’s of London graduate training programme alumnus – has more than 18 years of insurance industry experience in global marketing. She has held roles at Chubb, Aon, AIG, and Sompo Canopius.

In her new role she will be in charge of overseeing Sedgwick’s international marketing initiatives as well as developing and executing effective marketing and communications strategies.

Kay said: “It is an exciting time for Sedgwick as the company continues expanding globally.”

“I very much look forward to embarking on this new role and to working with our executives and international marketing and communications team to build strategic and innovative marketing campaigns that will enhance and strengthen the Sedgwick brand.”

