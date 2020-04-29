New role for former Hymans Robertson, Willis Towers Watson and Capita exec

Scottish Widows has appointed Stuart Reid to a newly-created role of head of business development.

Reid will be tasked to sperhead growth in the provider’s contract-based and master trust schemes.

He has previously worked at Hymans Robertson, Willis Towers Watson, and Capita Employee Benefits.

Reid said: “It has been invigorating to see the passion and commitment Scottish Widows has to building its services around what intermediaries and employers really want.

“Given the challenging times we’re living though, it’s vitally important that employers get the help they need to provide their staff with the reassurance that their long-term savings are secure.”