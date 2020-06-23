Life office and GP and diagnostics provider aiming to speed up industry processes further

Scottish Widows is now using Square Health to provide its national health screening services.

The arrangement means that that the life office will now be using Square Health to provide its home and clinic-based doctor and nurse health checks, including a range of diagnostic tests.

The partnership comes as Square Health is introducing COVID-19 risk assessments and safeguards that allow the re-introduction of face-to-face health screening while also providing remote solutions for vulnerable customers.

Scott Cadger, Head of Protection Underwriting, Claims & Commercial Strategy at Scottish Widows, said that the deal marked a “great opportunity” for the life office.

He said: “Our partnership with Square Health will help us provide the best possible customer experience and support they need to secure the valuable protection cover for themselves and their families.”

Square Health is the UK’s largest provider of digital healthcare, providing around 1,000 GP consultations per day with over 800 corporate customers serving over five million people in the UK.