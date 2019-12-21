Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
NEWSLETTER SIGN UP Login

OPAL launches protection distribution platform for insurers and banks

Pandora Launch offers the most rapid access to digital distribution at scale
Emily Perryman 21st December 2019

OPAL IS, a fintech solutions developer, has launched a protection distribution platform for insurers and banks.

Developed from the existing OPAL IS platform, Pandora Launch aims to give life insurers, banks and other providers the most rapid access to digital distribution at scale.

Products can be distributed across intermediary CRMs, aggregators and price comparison sites and direct-to-consumer channels. The platform is currently connected to the MyAviva digital portal and three aggregators including MoneySuperMarket.

It is configured to administer a full range of critical illness and combination products.

M&S Bank is the newest company to be migrated onto the platform, which is used by HSBC, Aviva and Lloyds Banking Group. 

Eoin Lyons, OPAL Group’s chief executive, said protection platforms need to be smooth, fast and seamless offering an uninterrupted journey while either complementing or replacing legacy systems without disruption.

“We believe Pandora Launch is the best example yet of a platform that can offer protection providers the ability to distribute their products at this scale with digital integration and sector-leading speed to market,” he added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc