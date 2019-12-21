OPAL launches protection distribution platform for insurers and banks

Pandora Launch offers the most rapid access to digital distribution at scale

OPAL IS, a fintech solutions developer, has launched a protection distribution platform for insurers and banks.

Developed from the existing OPAL IS platform, Pandora Launch aims to give life insurers, banks and other providers the most rapid access to digital distribution at scale.

Products can be distributed across intermediary CRMs, aggregators and price comparison sites and direct-to-consumer channels. The platform is currently connected to the MyAviva digital portal and three aggregators including MoneySuperMarket.

It is configured to administer a full range of critical illness and combination products.

M&S Bank is the newest company to be migrated onto the platform, which is used by HSBC, Aviva and Lloyds Banking Group.

Eoin Lyons, OPAL Group’s chief executive, said protection platforms need to be smooth, fast and seamless offering an uninterrupted journey while either complementing or replacing legacy systems without disruption.

“We believe Pandora Launch is the best example yet of a platform that can offer protection providers the ability to distribute their products at this scale with digital integration and sector-leading speed to market,” he added.