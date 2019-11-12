Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Health Insurance & Protection
Only a fifth of alcoholics receiving treatment

Almost 600,000 adults in England suffer with alcohol dependency
Emily Perryman 12th November 2019

Only one in five alcoholics are receiving the treatment they need, figure suggest.

The report by Public Health England shows an estimated 586,797 adults are suffering with alcohol dependency across England, yet only 104,153 are actually in treatment.  

Nearly half of those who are receiving the treatment are living in the 30% most deprived areas of the country, the majority of which are in the North of England. 

Of the figures for people starting new treatment journeys in 2018 to 2019, 60% said they had a problem with alcohol, compared to just 32% of new patients seeking new treatment for opiates, 22% for crack cocaine, 19% for cannabis, and 15% for powder cocaine. 

Of all people in contact with drug and alcohol services between 1 April 2018 and 31 March 2019, 40% of people with alcohol-only problems were female. 

Nuno Albuquerque, group treatment lead at alcohol addiction treatment experts UKAT, warned that the figures only scratch the surface of the country’s problem with alcohol because there are countless numbers of people who are unwilling to accept they have a problem.

“Quite simply, if people don’t receive the treatment they need, they could die as a consequence. We urge anyone struggling with their relationship with alcohol to seek the professional help they need,” Albuquerque added.

The report shows that people having problems with opiates and alcohol only have the biggest increases in the number and rate of deaths. They have seen significant increases since 2011 to 2012, with the total number of deaths in these substance groups rising from 1,816 people to 2,696 people.

