Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

One in four SMEs would dip into cash reserves if business owner died

Survey reveals lack of awareness around role of business protection
Emily Perryman 13th December 2019

More than a quarter (25%) would have to rely on their business’s cash reserves if a fellow business owner were to die unexpectedly, research shows.

Legal & General’s State of the Nation research reveals a further 51% of SME business owners would use their own personal wealth to support their company if a fellow business owner died.

Meanwhile, 37% said they would expect to purchase the business owner’s shares in this scenario, but 47% have no specific arrangements to transfer these shares.

One in five (20%) business owners have no will or instructions about their shares at all, according to the survey of 800 SMEs.

A share protection policy gives the remaining partners, directors or members of a business the funds to remain in control of the company following the death of an owner.

Unless share protection is in place, the owner’s share in the company could be passed to their family, meaning the surviving owners could lose control of their proportion or, in some cases, all of the business.

Richard Kateley, head of intermediary development at Legal & General, said there is a significant lack of awareness around the vital role that business protection insurance can play to help manage the impact of a business owner becoming critically ill or dying.  “I would encourage more businesses to seek advice and find out how this vital protection can help them manage the potentially devastating financial impact of a business owner dying or falling ill,” he added.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc