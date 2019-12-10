One in eight homeowners didn’t discuss protection with their adviser

Survey suggests the over-55s are especially exposed to financial risks

One in eight (13%) homebuyers who purchased their mortgage via a broker did not discuss their protection needs, research shows.

The poll from Canada Life suggests older homebuyers are most exposed, despite the higher risk of health issues impacting their income.

The majority (76%) of homeowners discussed protection products during their initial session with their broker, with life insurance being the most commonly purchased product (57%), followed by critical illness (36%) and income protection (31%).

However, more than one in 10 (13%) did not discuss protection at all, rising to a fifth (20%) of those aged 55 and above.

The survey also found 28% of homebuyers who did discuss protection did not go on to make a purchase, leaving them unprotected.

Of these, 25% rejected the opportunity to take out cover because they felt they couldn’t afford the premiums. A further 19% felt they could not afford the cost as the mortgage itself was costly.

Nearly a quarter (23%) didn’t see the value in protection products, while 18% thought they would never need them. One in seven (14%) intended to purchase protection through a different route, but never got round to it.

The research also reveals two in five homeowners (42%) could only cover essential bills for up to two months if their household lost its primary income, and a further 30% could only extend to six months.

Natalie Summerson, head of sales for individual protection at Canada Life, said homeowners should have a plan to continue paying their mortgage if something happens to their main source of income.

“Relying on savings isn’t viable for many, and certainly isn’t good for financial resilience,” she added. “Advisers have an open door to make sure their clients understand the importance of putting appropriate protection in place. By taking a rounded view of their client’s finances, circumstances and needs, brokers can prove their value beyond just mortgage advice.”