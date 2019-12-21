One in 10 over-50s don’t admit their age at work

Nearly one in 10 (9%) over-50s did not admit to turning 50 at work because they feared colleagues would regard them as old.

The study of 3,000 working adults by AIG Life suggests there is still an unconscious bias of ageism among individuals in the workplace, with over-50s and younger workers equally worried about the implications.

More than two out of five (44%) over-50s thought their age will count against them for promotions and pay rises.

Meanwhile, 40% of under-40s believe older colleagues block their career progression and pay rises while 55% worry that their own careers will stall once they celebrate their own 50th birthday.

More positively, 67% of businesses surveyed said they are adapting to the impact of an ageing workforce and 17% have expanded employee benefits to cater for older workers.

Lee Lovett, managing director for group protection at AIG Life, said society needs to see every generation of worker as an integral asset yet there is clearly still some level of ageism across employees of all ages.

“Group benefits that help them manage their financial and physical health and wellbeing can play a major role in helping companies to support employees and retain and recruit staff,” he suggested.