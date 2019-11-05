One in 10 hospital admissions are for type 2 diabetes

Women accounted for 65% of admissions among the under-40s

One in 10 patients admitted to hospital are suffering from type 2 diabetes, figures show.

On average, hospitals see 5,000 type 2 diabetes patients every day, according to the latest data from NHS Digital.

Two thirds of the type 2 diabetes admissions for the under-40s last year involved female patients.

The figures show there were 4,992 admissions for women aged 20 to 29 in 2018/19, compared with 1,755 for men.

Similarly, there were 16,707 admissions for women aged 30 to 39 compared with 10,207 for men. Overall, women accounted for 65% of the 34,601 admissions among the under-40s last year, according to the figures reported by the Daily Mail.

Although type 2 diabetes is more common in men, research shows women are more at risk of complications arising from it including heart disease, kidney disease as well as depression.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said people’s ever-expanding waistlines are taking a growing toll on families’ health and the NHS.

“The NHS Long Term Plan is more than playing its part, with plans to prevent 200,000 people a year from developing type 2 diabetes, but wider society including supermarkets and retailers need to step up in the battle against the bulge,” he stated.

An estimated 4.7 million adults and children in Britain are living with diabetes, and the majority have type 2. This number has doubled since 1998, in line with rising obesity levels.

There were 1,749,025 admissions for type 2 diabetes in 2018/19, up from 1,637,565 in 2017/18 and 924,536 in 2009/10.