Health Insurance & Protection is part of the Business Intelligence Division of Informa PLC

Informa PLC | About us | Investor relations | Talent

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.

Health Insurance & Protection
Sign up for free news alerts

One in 10 hospital admissions are for type 2 diabetes

Women accounted for 65% of admissions among the under-40s
Emily Perryman 5th November 2019

One in 10 patients admitted to hospital are suffering from type 2 diabetes, figures show.

On average, hospitals see 5,000 type 2 diabetes patients every day, according to the latest data from NHS Digital. 

Two thirds of the type 2 diabetes admissions for the under-40s last year involved female patients.

The figures show there were 4,992 admissions for women aged 20 to 29 in 2018/19, compared with 1,755 for men.

Similarly, there were 16,707 admissions for women aged 30 to 39 compared with 10,207 for men. Overall, women accounted for 65% of the 34,601 admissions among the under-40s last year, according to the figures reported by the Daily Mail.

Although type 2 diabetes is more common in men, research shows women are more at risk of complications arising from it including heart disease, kidney disease as well as depression.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of NHS England, said people’s ever-expanding waistlines are taking a growing toll on families’ health and the NHS.

“The NHS Long Term Plan is more than playing its part, with plans to prevent 200,000 people a year from developing type 2 diabetes, but wider society including supermarkets and retailers need to step up in the battle against the bulge,” he stated.

An estimated 4.7 million adults and children in Britain are living with diabetes, and the majority have type 2. This number has doubled since 1998, in line with rising obesity levels.

There were 1,749,025 admissions for type 2 diabetes in 2018/19, up from 1,637,565 in 2017/18 and 924,536 in 2009/10.

News, Opinion and Analysis

All the latest, straight to your inbox

Sign Up

We want to hear from you

To contact the editor

Click Here

Market Intelligence

Guides, reports, industry research and more

Download Here

Advertising

Online, print, events and more

Get in touch

The content of this website is © Informa Plc