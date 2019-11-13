Obesity-related hospital admissions pass one million

Almost two in three cases last year were women

The number of hospital admissions linked to obesity has passed a million in a year for the first time.

In 2018-19, there were almost 1.1 million “episodes of care” in England for patients who required treatment as a direct result of their obesity or for a condition caused or exacerbated by being very overweight.

An episode of care is the period in which someone is cared for by a single consultant.

The NHS Digital data shows that in 12,000 cases obesity was noted as the primary reason for a hospital admission, including cases in which people were struggling to breathe or had too much carbon dioxide in the blood.

The rest were accounted for by conditions such as type 2 diabetes and sleep apnoea, in which obesity was classed as a contributory factor.

There were 442,000 obesity-related hospital episodes in 2013-14 – a figure which rose to 1,086,266 last year. Almost two cases in three were women, with an average age of 54.

Simon Stevens, chief executive of the NHS, told The Sunday Telegraph that the rise is just the tip of a very large iceberg that society continues to steam towards.

“We know that if we continue to pile on the pounds we’re heading for thousands more avoidable deaths every year from cancer, heart disease, diabetes and the many other obesity-linked illnesses,” he warned.

Experts suggested the figures are likely to be a gross underestimate because obesity is an underlying factor in many other conditions, such as heart disease and cancer, but is not always listed as a cause upon admission.

One patient in 10 admitted to hospital is suffering from type 2 diabetes, with an eighth of all NHS drug spending now dedicated to treating it.