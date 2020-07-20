Neilson Financial Services (NFS) has made two appointments to its partnership team.

Charlotte O’Brien was previously business development manager at Cignpost Life and joins as partnership business development manager.James Howell was previously senior product manager at ActiveQuote and joins NFS as partnership account manager.

Both O’Brien and Howell will report to Pippa Keefe who started earlier this year in the new role of partnerships and strategy director to focus on developing the partnerships channel.

Keefe said: “I am thrilled to announce these recent additions to my team which is focussed on expanding our distribution within the partnership and advice segments.

“Charlotte and James bring great energy and enthusiasm to their new roles and I’m confident they will help us secure and nurture important new partnership relationships.”

O'Brien said: "Having carefully considered my next career move, I'm really excited to be joining the NFS team at such a pivotal time in their development and look forward to helping achieve their ambitious partnership growth plans."